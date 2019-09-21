How to watch the 2019 Emmy Awards

The 71st Emmy Awards are almost here. Stars of TV and streaming will converge at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the medium that brought us "Chernobyl" and "Veep." The final season of "Game of Thrones" leads the pack with 32 nominations.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," an Amazon Prime comedy series, grabbed 20 nominations. HBO boasts a dizzying 137 nominations, with Netflix close behind with 117 nominations.

Noticeably absent, however, is a host. The Emmys decided to follow the Oscars lead and do away with the position this year.

Entertainment Tonight will broadcast live from the Emmys red carpet starting at 6 p.m. ET, interviewing actors as they arrive, offering winner predictions and revisiting classic moments from past awards shows.

How to watch the Emmy Awards

Date : Sunday, September 22, 2019

: Sunday, September 22, 2019 Time : 8 p.m. ET/PT

: 8 p.m. ET/PT Location : Microsoft Theater — Los Angeles, California

: Microsoft Theater — Los Angeles, California TV channel : Fox

: Fox Live blog of winners: CBSNews.com will have an updated list.

2019 Emmy Awards live stream