How to watch the 2019 Emmy awards

The 71st Emmy Awards are finally here. On Sunday, stars of streaming and television will converge at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate that medium that brought us "Chernobyl" and "Veep." The final season of "Game of Thrones" leads the pack with 32 nominations.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a comedy streaming on Amazon Prime, netted 20 nominations. HBO boasts a dizzying 137 nominations, while Netflix is close behind with 117 nominations.

Noticeably absent, however, is a host. The Emmy Awards decided to follow the Oscar Awards' lead and do away with the position this year.

Entertainment Tonight will broadcast live from the Emmys red carpet starting at 6 p.m. ET, interviewing actors as they arrive, offering winner predictions and revisiting classic moments from past awards shows.

How to watch the Emmy Awards

Date : Sunday, September 22, 2019

: Sunday, September 22, 2019 Time : 8 p.m. ET/PT

: 8 p.m. ET/PT Location : Microsoft Theater — Los Angeles, California

: Microsoft Theater — Los Angeles, California TV channel: Fox

2019 Emmy Awards live stream