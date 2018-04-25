2018 NFL Draft today: How to watch, pick order and more

The first three rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft is in the history books. It kicked off Thursday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys. At the end of the third round Friday night, 100 players had been selected.

2018 NFL Draft details

Dates: April 26-28, 2018



Location: AT&T Stadium

Where: Arlington, Texas



Rounds 4-7: Today, April 28 at 12 p.m.



*All times Eastern.

Recap of the first 3 rounds of the draft:

NFL Draft TV coverage

Saturday, Round 4-7: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes



Stream the NFL Draft online

CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports network powered by CBS Sports and CBS Interactive, will be live from the draft starting on Thursday, April 26, covering the NFL Draft for all three days. All times Eastern.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7



News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (11 a.m.-12 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 4-7 (12-6 p.m.)



News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)



CBS Sports HQ can be watched 24/7, for free, from a desktop at CBSSports.com/live, but it is also available on the CBS Sports app for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and the CBS Sports mobile app.

Mock draft predictions

