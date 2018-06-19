2018 World Cup: How to watch Tuesday's matches, scores and updates

If one thing is certain about the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it's unpredictable. World champion Germany fell to Mexico Sunday. Brazil and Argentina both failed to collect three points. In a controvertial match, Brazil played Switzerland to a 1-1- draw while underdog Icland held their own against Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine squad.
It's time for Group A to have another go. Russia and Egypt kick off in the last match of the day.
2018 World Cup Standings
Here are the standings thus far. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)
Group A Standings
- Russia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points
- Egypt (0-0-1) 0 points
- Saudi Arabia (0-0-1), 0 points
Group B Standings
- Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
- Portugal (0-1-0 ) 1 point
- Spain (0-1-0) 1 point
- Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points
Group C Standings
- France(1-0-0) 3 points
- Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points
- Peru (0-0-1) 0 points
- Australia (0-0-1), 0 points
Group D Standings
- Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point
- Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point
- Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Coasta Rica (0-1-0) 0 points
Group F Standings
- Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (0-0-1) 0 points
- Sweden (0-0-0) 0 points
- South Korea (0-0-0) 0 points
Group G Standings
- Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points
- England (1-0-0) 3 points
- Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point
- Panama (0-0-1) 0 points
- Russia (1-0-0) 3 points
World Cup matches Tuesday
*all times Eastern
Colombia vs. Japan (Group H)
Group H is the last of the groups to play. The first match sees Colombia and Japan in a match where the South Americans are the favorite to win.
How to watch, start time and live stream
- Date: Tuesday, June 19
- Time: 8 a.m. EST
- Location: Mordovia Arena, Saransk
- Follow live: Colombia vs. Japan (CBS Sports)
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Poland vs. Senegal (Group H)
The last two teams to get to play are Poland and Senegal. This is Senegal's first trip back to the World Cup since 2002 when they placed second in their group and made it to the quarterfinals. Poland is the favorite, but Seegal can surprise and this has been a World Cup of surprises so far.
How to watch, start time and live stream
- Date: Tuesday, June 19
- Time: 11 a.m. EST
- Location: Olimiyskiy Stadium, Moscow
- Follow live: Poland vs. Senegal (CBS Sports)
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Russia vs. Egypt (Group A)
Group A's time has come again. Russia and Egypt will square off for their second match of the the 2018 World Cup. Egypt lost their first match to Uruguay on a late 89th-minute goal. They need a win to have a chance to move on.
Russia has already secured three points. Another win will put them through to the next stage.
How to watch, start time and live stream
- Date: Tuesday, June 19
- Time: 2 p.m. EST
- Location: Stadion Krestovskyi, Saint Petersburg
- Follow live: Russia vs. Egypt (CBS Sports)
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Download a printable World Cup bracket
CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.