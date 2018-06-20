2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Wednesday's matches

Wednesday is Matchday Two for Groups A and B. Russia punched their ticket out of the group stage yesterday with their second win. Whether they finish first or second will be determined Monday when they face Uruguay.
With a win, Iran can also ensure they go through. But Span stands in their way first.
2018 World Cup Standings
Here are the standings thus far. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. (win - loss - tie)
Group A Standings
- Russia (2-0-0) 6 points
- Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points
- Saudi Arabia (0-0-1), 0 points
- Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points
Group B Standings
- Iran (1-0-0), 3 points
- Portugal (0-1-0 ) 1 point
- Spain (0-1-0) 1 point
- Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points
Group C Standings
- France(1-0-0) 3 points
- Denmark (1-0-0) 3 points
- Peru (0-0-1) 0 points
- Australia (0-0-1), 0 points
Group D Standings
- Croatia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Argentina (0-1-0) 1 point
- Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Serbia (1-0-0) 3 points
- Brazil (0-1-0) 1 point
- Switzerland (0-1-0) 1 point
- Costa Rica (0-1-0) 0 points
Group F Standings
- Mexico (1-0-0) 3 points
- South Korea (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (0-0-1) 0 points
- Sweden (0-0-1) 0 points
Group G Standings
- Belgium (1-0-0) 3 points
- England (1-0-0) 3 points
- Tunisia (0-1-0) 1 point
- Panama (0-0-1) 0 points
Group H Standings
- Japan (1-0-0) 3 points
- Senegal (1-0-0) 3 points
- Poland (0-0-1) 0 points
- Colombia (0-0-1) 0 points
World Cup matches Wednesday
*all times Eastern
Portugal vs. Morocco (Group B)
Morocco fell to Iran, who leads Group B with three points. Portugal drew Spain last time out. They need a win over Morocco for the best chance to escape the group stage.
Start time, how to watch, live stream and stadium
- Date: Wednesday, June 20
- Time: 8 a.m. EST
- Location: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
- Follow live: Portugal vs. Morocco (CBS Sports)
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A)
Russia beat Egypt Tuesday, extending their total to six points atop Group A. The win also ensures they will advance past the group stage. Uruguay will stay in contention with a win over Saudi Arabia, who fell to Russia in their opening match.
Start time, how to watch, live stream and stadium
- Date: Wednesday, June 20
- Time: 11 a.m. EST
- Location: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
- Follow live: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (CBS Sports)
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Iran vs. Spain (Group B)
Iran has sole possession of first place at the top of Group B. A draw would keep them up top, tied if Portugal wins their match against Morocco.
Start time, how to watch, live stream and stadium
- Date: Wednesday, June 20
- Time: 2 p.m. EST
- Location: Kazan Arena, Kazan
- Follow live: Iran vs. Spain (CBS Sports)
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)
Download a printable World Cup bracket
CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.