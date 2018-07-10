2018 FIFA World Cup: How to watch the semi-finals

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is down to the final four teams. France will face off against Belgium in the first semi-final match Tuesday while England faces Croatia Wednesday. Each of those winners will play in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

Neither Belgium nor Croatia has ever won the tournament. England has not been as far as the semi-finals since they last hosted the tournament in 1966. They were also champions that year.

France has made it to the semi-finals in half of their last six World Cup appearances. They were runners-up to Italy in the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany. They won the World Cup they last hosted in 1998, beating Brazil 3-0.

France vs. Belgium



Both France and Belgium won their respective groups. France then beat Argentina and Uruguay en route to the semi-finals. Belgium beat Japan and pulled off a stunning upset of Brazil to make it to the semi-final match.

England vs. Croatia

England was runner-up to Belgium in Group G. Since advancing, England beat Colombia on penalty kicks and knocked off Sweden in the quarterfinals. Harry Kane has 6 goals for England and is looking a sure bet for the Golden Boot Award.

Croatia went undefeated winning Group D, including a convincing 3-0 hammering of Argentina, then beat both Spain and Russia in matches that lasted 2 hours each and both went to penalty kicks.

2018 FIFA World Cup bracket

The knockout stage of the World Cup is the single-elimination portion of the tournament with the 16 teams who advanced from the Group stage. Eight teams are seeded on each side of the bracket. Only the winners advance until the semi-finals. Losing teams in the semi-final matches play each other for third place.

2018 World Cup goal tracker



Golden Boot Award for top scorers in the World Cup

The Golden Boot is is the name of the award presented to the player who scores the most goals in the World Cup. Last weekend, Harry Kane secured a hat trick and overtook Cristiano Ronaldo for the lead. Ronaldo played last Monday but did not score. Harry Kane takes the field with England in their final group stage match Thursday.

Harry Kane (ENG) – 6 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – 4 goals

Romelu Lukaku (BEL) – 4 goals



