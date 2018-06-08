2018 FIFA World Cup: How to watch every team, every game

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is into Matchday 2 for all groups. There have been several surprise upsets in just the first few days.

The month-long tournament concludes on July 15 is considered the biggest sporting competition in the world. Like the Olympics, it is held every four years at a different host nation selected by the FIFA Executive Committee. For 2018, Russia is the host nation. Qatar will be the next host nation in 2022, a highly contested choice.

Watch the World Cup - Watch Online stream and on TV

Date: June 18 - July 15



TV (English): Fox and Fox Sports 1



TV (Spanish): Telemundo and NBC Universo



Top goalscorers of the 2018 World Cup

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player with the most World Cup goals. Over the weekend, Harry Kane secured a hat trick and overtook Cristiano Ronaldo for the lead. Ronaldo plays again on Monday.

Harry Kane (ENG) – 5 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – 4 goals

Romelu Lukaku (BEL) – 4 goals

Denis Cheryshev (RUS) – 3 goals

Diego Costa (ESP) – 3 goals

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the standings thus far. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. Teams listed in italics have been eliminated.

World Cup group tiebreakers

Greatest number of standings points Goal differential (GD) Total goals scored (GF)

Group A Standings

Uruguay (3-0-0) 9 points Russia (2-0-1) 6 points Saudi Arabia (1-0-2), 3 points

Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Spain (1-2-0) 5 points (+1 GD, 6 GF) Portugal (1-2-0 ) 5 points (+1 GD, 5 GF) Iran (1-1-0), 4 points

Morocco (0-1-2) 1 point



Group C Standings

France (3-0-0) 7 points Denmark (1-2-0) 5 points Peru (1-0-2) 3 points

Australia (0-1-2), 1 point



Group D Standings

Croatia (3-0-0) 6 points Argentina (1-1-1) 4 points

Nigeria (1-0-2) 3 points Iceland (0-1-2) 1 point

Group E Standings

Brazil (1-1-0) 4 points

Switzerland (1-1-0) 4 points Serbia (1-0-1) 3 points Costa Rica (0-2-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points Germany (1-0-1) 3 points Sweden (1-0-1) 3 points South Korea (0-0-2) 0 points

Group G Standings

England (2-0-0) 6 points Belgium (2-0-0) 6 points Tunisia (0-0-2) 0 points

Panama (0-0-2) 0 points



Group H Standings

Japan (1-1-0) 4 points Senegal (1-1-0) 4 points Colombia (1-0-1) 3 points

Poland (0-0-2) 0 points

2018 FIFA World Cup schedule



The FIFA World Cup is played in two stages – the group stage and the knockout stage. In the group stage, each of the four teams in a group play one match against each other. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a tie. After all three matches are played, the two teams with the highest point total in each group advances to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage is a single-elimination tournament with the remaining 16 teams. Eight teams are seeded on each side of the bracket. Winners advance until only two remain, similar to the NCAA Final Four and other bracket tournaments.

Group stage schedule -- all World Cup fixtures

*All times Eastern

Thursday, June 14

11 a.m. – Russia vs. Saudia Arabia



Friday, June 15

8 a.m. – Egypt vs. Uruguay



11 a.m. – Morocco vs. Iran



2 p.m. – Portugal vs. Spain



Saturday, June 16

6 a.m. – France vs. Australia



10 a.m. – Argentina vs. Iceland



12 p.m. – Peru vs. Denmark



3 p.m. – Croatia vs. Nigeria



Sunday, June 17

8 a.m. – Costa Rica vs. Serbia



11 a.m. – Germany vs. Mexico



2 p.m. – Brazil vs. Switzerland



Monday, June 18

8 a.m. – Sweden vs. South Korea



11 a.m. – Belgium vs. Panama



2 p.m. – Tunisia vs. England



Tuesday, June 19

8 a.m. – Colombia vs. Japan



11 a.m. – Poland vs. Senegal



2 p.m. – Russia vs. Egypt



Wednesday, June 20

8 a.m. – Portugal vs. Morocco



11 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia



2 p.m. – Iran vs. Spain

Thursday, June 21

8 a.m. – Denmark vs. Australia



11 a.m. – France vs. Peru



2 p.m. – Argentina vs. Croatia

Friday, June 22

8 a.m. – Brazil vs. Costa Rica



11 a.m. – Nigeria vs. Iceland



2 p.m. – Serbia vs. Switzerland

Saturday, June 23

8 a.m. – Belgium vs. Tunisia



11 a.m. – South Korea vs. Mexico



2 p.m. – Germany vs. Sweden

Sunday, June 24

8 a.m. – England vs. Panama



11 a.m. – Japan vs. Senegal



2 p.m. – Poland vs. Colombia

Monday, June 25

10 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Russia



10 a.m. – Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

2 p.m. – Spain vs. Morocco

2 p.m. – Iran vs. Portugal

Tuesday, June 26

10 a.m. – Australia vs. Peru



10 a.m. – Denmark vs. France



2 p.m. – Nigeria vs. Argentina

2 p.m. – Iceland vs. Croatia



Wednesday, June 27

10 a.m. – South Korea vs. Germany

10 a.m. – Mexico vs. Sweden

2 p.m. – Serbia vs. Brazil



2 p.m. – Switzerland vs Costa Rica



Thursday, June 28

10 a.m. – Japan vs. Poland



10 a.m. – Senegal vs. Colombia



2 p.m. – Panama vs. Tunisia



2 p.m. – England vs. Belgium



Knockout stage – Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 30

10 a.m. – Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up



2 p.m. – Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up

Sunday, July 1

10 a.m. – Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up



2 p.m. – Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

Monday, July 2

10 a.m. – Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up



2 p.m. – Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up

Tuesday, July 3

10 a.m. – Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up



2 p.m. – Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up

Knockout stage -- Quarterfinal schedule

Friday, July 6

10 a.m. – Match 57: (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)



2 p.m. – Match 58: (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)

Saturday, July 7

10 a.m. – Match 60: (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)



2 p.m. – Match 59: (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)

World Cup semifinals schedule

Tuesday, July 10

2 p.m. – Match 61: (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)



Wednesday, July 11

2 p.m. – Match 62: (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)



World Cup third-place match

Saturday, July 14

2 p.m. – Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser

2018 World Cup Final

Sunday, July 15

2 p.m. – Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner

World Cup teams, groups, odds



Thirty-two counties qualified for the World Cup tournament. Russia, the host nation, gets the first spot in Group A. The other 31 teams were drawn. Brazil is the favorite to advance from Group E despite losing defender Dani Alves to a knee injury in May.



Meanwhile, Germany is the -400 favorite to win Group F. This means you would need to bet $400 to make $100.

Here are all 32 country teams along with their respective groups and odds to advance to the next round.

Group A: Russia (+160), Saudi Arabia (+4000), Egypt (+500), Uruguay (-110)



Russia (+160), Saudi Arabia (+4000), Egypt (+500), Uruguay (-110) Group B: Portugal (+220), Spain (-220), Morocco (+1600), Iran (+4000)



Portugal (+220), Spain (-220), Morocco (+1600), Iran (+4000) Group C: France (-425), Australia (+2000), Peru (+1000), Denmark (+550)



France (-425), Australia (+2000), Peru (+1000), Denmark (+550) Group D: Argentina (-200), Iceland (+1200), Croatia (+250), Nigeria (+1200)



Argentina (-200), Iceland (+1200), Croatia (+250), Nigeria (+1200) Group E: Brazil (-450), Switzerland (+700), Costa Rica (+2000), Serbia (+800)



Brazil (-450), Switzerland (+700), Costa Rica (+2000), Serbia (+800) Group F: Germany (-400), Mexico (+500), Sweden (+700), South Korea (+2000)



Germany (-400), Mexico (+500), Sweden (+700), South Korea (+2000) Group G: Belgium (-140), Panama (+4000), Tunisia (+2200), England (+120)



Belgium (-140), Panama (+4000), Tunisia (+2200), England (+120) Group H: Poland (+180), Senegal (+500), Colombia (+120), Japan (+700)



Download a printable World Cup bracket

Our friends at CBS Sports have created a downloadable World Cup bracket for following along with all the matches. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.

World Cup Predictions

Predictions always run rampant for World Cup. Favorites to win it all in 2018 include perennial powerhouses Brazil, France, Germany and Spain are early favorites.

Traditionally world powerhouse teams win World Cup qualifiers and friendlies throughout the year and place high in the FIFA world rankings. Their records speak volumes and their players are stars in their respective leagues. But that doesn't always play out on the World Cup stage.

Most predictions predicate on traditional powerhouses winning the group stage to get to the tournament bracket for the knock out stage. That doesn't always happen. Ask England. In fact, England Italy, Portugal and 2012 winner Spain didn't make their way out of the group stage last time out.

Why is the United States not in the World Cup?

For the first time since 1986, the U.S. men's national team did not qualify for the World Cup. Simply put, the U.S. team did not win enough of their 10 qualifying games leading up to the tournament. If you need help finding a side to support, our friends at CBS Sports have a guide to picking a team that's not Team USA.