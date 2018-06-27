2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Wednesday's matches

Four groups have completed their group play of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. During this third and final match of the group stage, all four teams in each group play simultaneously. This help prevent match fixing by teams and players, stemming back to an incident during the 1982 World Cup.

Why do the teams play at the same time?

In the final match of group play that year, Germany and Austria played each other. Algeria was also in their group and had won its third match the day prior. A win by Austria or a draw would have seen Austria and Algeria advance. But a win by Germany would have sent Germany and Austria through.

Germany took a 1-0 lead early in the match. After that, both the Austirans and the Germans merely passed the ball around with no apparent desire to score. It was a lazy match that resulted in boos and the subsequent scheduling change.

Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F)

Though they have six points, Mexico has no guarantees of advancement yet. A loss to Sweden would tie them at six points. A loss by more than two goals would send Sweden to the Round of 16. Mexico needs at least a tie, if not a win. Sweden has everything to play for here.

South Korea vs. Germany (Group F)

Germany got surprised by Mexico in the first match but bounced back against Sweden. A win puts them through no matter what. South Korea has no offence in the tournament so far. Germany needs to bring their A game to get the win. If they settle for a draw and Sweden wins, the world champions would be going home after only three matches.

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E)

Costa Rica has yet to produce a goal and are methematically eliminated. This is Switzerland's game to win or lose. The Swiss side is tied with Brazil on points. But Brazil holds a one goal advantage in the tiebreaker. Switzerland should advance, but could win the group with a convincing win over Switzerland.

Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E)

Brazil has four points, tied with Switzerland at the top of the Group E table. But they face a tougher opponent than Switzerland and need the win. Serbia has three points. A win gives them seven points and likely means Brazil would not advance. A tie should still see Brazil through with five points.

2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. Here are the standings thus far. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. Teams listed in italics have been eliminated.

Group A Standings



Uruguay (3-0-0) 9 points Russia (2-0-1) 6 points Saudi Arabia (1-0-2), 3 points

Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Spain (1-2-0) 5 points (+1 goal differential) Portugal (1-2-0 ) 5 points (+1 goal differential) Iran (1-1-0), 4 points

Morocco (0-1-2) 1 point

Group C Standings

France (3-0-0) 7 points Denmark (1-2-0) 5 points Peru (1-0-2) 3 points

Australia (0-1-2), 1 point



Group D Standings

Croatia (3-0-0) 6 points Argentina (1-1-1) 4 points

Nigeria (1-0-2) 3 points Iceland (0-1-2) 1 point

Group E Standings



Brazil (1-1-0) 4 points

Switzerland (1-1-0) 4 points Serbia (1-0-1) 3 points Costa Rica (0-2-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points Germany (1-0-1) 3 points Sweden (1-0-1) 3 points South Korea (0-0-2) 0 points

Group G Standings

England (2-0-0) 6 points Belgium (2-0-0) 6 points Tunisia (0-0-2) 0 points

Panama (0-0-2) 0 points



Group H Standings

Japan (1-1-0) 4 points Senegal (1-1-0) 4 points Colombia (1-0-1) 3 points

Poland (0-0-2) 0 points

