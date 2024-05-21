2 members of "minibike gang" arrested for New Year's Eve attack of "Beverly Hills 90210" actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood

2 members of "minibike gang" arrested for attacking actor Ian Ziering on New Years Eve in Hollywood 2 members of "minibike gang" arrested for attacking actor Ian Ziering on New Years Eve in Hollywood 00:41

Two members of a "minibike gang" have been arrested for allegedly attacking "Beverly Hills 90210" actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood on New Year's Eve, police say.

It happened back on Dec. 31, 2023 at around 3 p.m., when Ziering and his daughter were sitting in traffic in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard and a group of minibike riders rode down the street, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

"The confrontation began between the victim and one of the minibike riders over possible damage to his vehicle," the statement said. "Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist."

Most of the melee was caught on camera by bystanders, showing the moments that the bikers swarmed Ziering and began throwing punches and kicks, even as he tried to run to the sidewalk. One of the bikers can be seen swinging an unknown object at Ziering, narrowly missing him.

Police say that after the attack, the riders then vandalized Ziering's car while his 10-year-old daughter remained in the front seat. Neither of the victims received serious injuries, investigators noted.

The LAPD statement does not explicitly name Ziering as the victim of the incident, but he addressed the matter on his personal Instagram shortly after videos began to go viral back in January, saying that the attack was just a small part of the pressing issue of "hooliganism on our streets."

Investigators say that the videos and information provided by witnesses to the melee were "crucial to the investigation" and that they were able to use the evidence to identify and arrest the two suspects.

They served a pair of search warrants at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, which led to the arrests of 20-year-old Rosemead man Jacob Esteban Hernandez and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar.

According to the statement, Hernandez was booked for felony vandalism and is being held on $50,000 bail, while Guizar was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Investigators plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.