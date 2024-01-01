'Beverly Hills 90210' star Ian Ziering attacked by bikers in Los Angeles

'Beverly Hills 90210' star Ian Ziering was allegedly attacked by a group of bikers who were driving down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles New Year's Eve.

In video obtained from TMZ, it shows Ziering get out of his vehicle and confront one of the bikers. The confrontation escalated as other bikers joined in, ganging up on Ziering until he escaped the brawl by running across the street.

According to TMZ, a police report was taken listing Ziering as the victim. No other information has been received on the incident.