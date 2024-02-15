16-year-old charged with murder in Bronx subway shooting

16-year-old charged with murder in deadly Bronx subway shooting 16-year-old charged with murder in deadly Bronx subway shooting 00:33

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old is now charged with murder in Monday's deadly shooting on a Bronx subway platform.

Investigators arrested the teenager Thursday. U.S. Marshals says he was previously arrested in April 2023 for attempted robbery.

A 14-year-old who was shot in the incident has also been questioned as a possible shooter.

Police say they're looking for additional suspects and they believe the shooting was gang-related. The victims were mostly innocent bystanders, according to police.

On Feb 12 at 4:35pm, the 2 males below were on the northbound #4 Train platform at the Mt. Eden Station where 6 people were shot—with 1 killed. @NYPDDetectives are seeking to identify these 2 individuals pictured. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/i3YAJBLZd0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

Six people were hit when shots rang out at around 4:30 p.m. Monday as the northbound 4 train pulled into the Mount Eden station. Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, was killed.

"Gang violence such as this senseless shooting resulting in death and injury to innocent citizens of the City of New York waiting for their train to get home will not be tolerated. We will use all the resources at our disposal to find you and bring you to justice to make our streets safe again," U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.