12-year-old stole grandfather's car, drove 160 miles before arrest, police in Washington say

A 12-year-old boy who stole his grandfather's car and drove about 160 miles is now in police custody, Washington State officials said Wednesday.

The boy, who has not been identified, allegedly stole the car from his grandfather in Issaquah, Washington, according to a statement that Grant County officials shared on social media. The boy had "some connection" to a town in Grant County, on the eastern side of Washington state, so Issaquah police notified county deputies that the boy might drive there.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit went looking for the car after receiving the call. At around 10:20 a.m., they found the vehicle parked at a curb. The boy then allegedly "led deputies on (a) short pursuit," the sheriff's office said.

The chase came to an end when deputies performed a PIT maneuver, which is when a law enforcement vehicle pulls up alongside another car and forces it to turn abruptly and come to a stop. Nobody was injured, and vehicle damages were "minimal," police said.

The boy drove a total of 161 miles before being stopped by police, the Seattle Times reported. His route included passing through the Cascade Mountains.

The boy is in custody at the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding, the sheriff's office said.