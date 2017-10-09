Logic sings about a person in despair reaching out. That song is now saving lives

LOS ANGELES -- A song about a desperate caller contemplating suicide is resonating with millions of listeners -- and saving lives. That's because the song's title, "1-800-273-8255," is also the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Logic, a rapper and songwriter originally from Gaithersburg, Maryland, came up with the single's concept: A person in despair reaching out to the hotline for help.

"This is about so much more than entertainment," he said.

In an upcoming segment for "CBS Sunday Morning," Logic told correspondent Michelle Miller he has never thought about committing suicide, but he has experienced firsthand what it's like to feel hopeless.

"You said that you struggled with anxiety?" Miller asked.

"Yeah, for sure, 100 percent. I was in the worst place of my life," he said. "I was happily married and yet I was unhappy."

Since the single's release back in April, calls are up 33 percent at crisis hotline centers around the country.

"If you show people positively coping through suicidal moments, research has shown that that can actually save lives and reduce the suicide rate," said John Draper, the director of Lifeline.

Lifeline's call volume soared even higher after Logic's recent performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. He shared the stage with dozens of people personally affected by suicide. Rosy Chen was among them.

Chen's ex-boyfriend committed suicide two years ago and she's struggled with thoughts of taking her own life.

"It was so moving, it was very powerful," she said. "I just couldn't stop crying."

"I just wanted them to know that they really weren't alone," Logic said.