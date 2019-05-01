Venezuelan opposition leader initiates uprising

U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for civilians and Venezuelan military to back him Tuesday in an uprising against President Nicolás Maduro. This led to violent clashes between the opposition and troops who support Maduro. The Trump administration stands by Guaidó and recognizes him as Venezuela's rightful leader. Foreign Affairs columnist Markos Kounalakis joins CBSN to discuss the latest.