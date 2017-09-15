The world's best TV commercials 2017

This year's winners of the Clio Awards, the advertising industry's top honors, have been announced, with prizes given in all areas of print, TV, radio, digital, direct, and other media for advertising, marketing and branding campaigns around the world.

The recognized commercials (both product advertisements and public service announcements, or PSAs) offer some of the most creative storytelling, compelling imagery, humor and heart-tugging moments you're likely to see.

Click through this gallery to sample a selection of this year's commercial winners in the gold, silver and bronze categories.

United States

Jose Cuervo: "Last Days"

Gold Winner, Short Form Commercial (between one minute and five minutes)

For the barflies at Charlie's, an Elvis song on the jukebox and some Jose Cuervo mean that, as the End of Days arrives, it's now or never. Agency: CP+B.