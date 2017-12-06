The top 9 American companies to work for

Although the US unemployment rate is at its lowest level since 2001, finding what most experts would define as a good job remains challenging.

American workers, though, are offering their two cents about their employers at Glassdoor, which lets people both highlight the perks and air their grievances about workplace conditions. Using that feedback, the career services site has compiled its ranking of the country's best employers, which span several industries but share a few traits, such as providing excellent training and career paths.

There's evidence that employee satisfaction makes a difference on the bottom line, with earlier research from Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain finding that companies on its "best places to work" list between 2009 to 2014 outperformed the S&P 500 index by more than seven percentage points.

While it may be somewhat of a chicken-and-egg question about whether happy employees are created by thoughtful workplace policies or vice versa, these top-ranked companies gain an edge in recruitment, as job-seekers are more likely to start their job searches with business known for a top score for worker treatment.

The listed companies "are hiring in every state," said Sarah Stoddard, a Glassdoor spokeswoman. "There is an opportunity for most job seekers around the country."

The top-ranked business for 2018 is a company that many consumers may have a love-hate relationship with: Facebook (FB). The social media giant dethroned consulting firm Bain & Co. from last year's top spot.

Facebook employs as many people as live in many small U.S. towns, with more than 18,000 workers, representing year-over-year growth of 38 percent. But that expansion hasn't come without growing pains, such as criticisms about a lack of diversity and questions about its advertising policies.

Not all of the top-rated companies are in tech. Some are in service industries like retail, where wages tend to be lower and the perks not quite as lavish. Employee satisfaction depends on more than pay, with earlier Glassdoor research finding that job culture and a career path within the company can keep workers engaged and happy.

Read on to learn about the top nine employers in the US as rated by employees on a five-point scale.