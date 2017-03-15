5 cars that deliver the best value over 5 years

Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you are shopping for a new car, you of course compare models looking for the best price. But don't forget other ongoing costs that can make or break your automotive budget.

"Sometimes factors other than price, such as depreciation, maintenance and fuel costs, can significantly increase total ownership costs," said Mike Sadowski, vice president of operations and general manager of Kelley Blue Book.

Kelley has released their annual awards for the brand and vehicles that have the lowest total cost to own over the first five years. Among mainstream brands Subaru -- whose vehicles hold their value very well -- was the winner. Acura, which has lower average prices than some of its luxury competitors, was named best luxury brand.

Acura, winner for the second year in a row, placed either first or second in all seven of the measurements that go into calculating the Kelley five-year cost to own. We decided to take a closer look at five of the Kelley selections of SUVs, sedans and pickups.