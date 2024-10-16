Relatives of Menendez brothers call for their release amid new evidence in case Family members of the Menendez brothers gathered in Downtown Los Angeles to call on their release as the LA County District Attorney's Office reviews new evidence in the case. Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty. The latest evidence in question is a letter that Erik alleges he wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders. Criminal defense attorney Rachel Fiset breaks down the new developments in the case and the effect the pleas from family members could have.