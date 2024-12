Lea Zora, Los Angeles Sentinel correspondent, shares this week’s news highlights: Leimert Park snow night, Inglewood chess club, and LACMA Black Diaspora exhibit.

Local news with the Los Angeles Sentinel | Community Insider Lea Zora, Los Angeles Sentinel correspondent, shares this week’s news highlights: Leimert Park snow night, Inglewood chess club, and LACMA Black Diaspora exhibit.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On