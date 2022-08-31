Watch CBS News

Legends: Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball, the highly touted Chino Hills product who starred at UCLA, was selected by the Lakers with the 2nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Jill Painter-Lopez spoke with Lonzo about his days with the Purple and Gold.
