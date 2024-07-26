LA leaders to address how Newsom's order will impact handling of homelessness crisis Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is expected to meet with the county's Board of Supervisors and other local leaders to address how LA will tackle its homelessness crisis in the wake of Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order calling for the clearing of encampments. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision gave a legal pathway to the governor's order, which Bass has been critical of while other local leaders such as County Supervisor Kathryn Barger have shown support.