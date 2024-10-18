Another knife stolen at Target, used in stabbing as chain faces lawsuit over similar incident A man stole a knife from a Target store in Santa Monica and used it to stab a police officer earlier this month, authorities said. But it's not the first time that's happened. The chain is currently facing a lawsuit over a similar incident in 2022, when a man took a knife off the shelves of a Target in downtown Los Angeles and used it to stab people at the store. Both suspects were killed by police and security after the attacks.