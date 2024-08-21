A UFO sighting and the creatures seen by one man in the summer of 1945: "They walk like us" Nearly 80 years later, Jose Padilla shares a story from when he was 9 years old and growing up in a rural part of New Mexico just 13 miles from where the U.S. tested the world's first nuclear bomb in 1945. The Trinity detonation was part of the Manhattan Project led by famed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Now a resident of LA County, Padilla explains exactly what he saw one day in the summer of 1945, not long after the Trinity bomb testing. The incident will be investigated by the U.S. Department of Defense as part of an expansion of probes into UFO and extraterrestrial sightings. "That object — it is not from this world," he tells KCAL's Chris Holstrom in a recent interview.