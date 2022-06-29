Ross Palombo

Ross comes to KCBS/KCAL from WPLG in Miami where he was based out of Washington, DC covering the Trump Administration.

Previously, Ross was an anchor/reporter for KTVU in San Francisco, and was the investigative reporter at WPLG for five years prior.

Ross was an anchor/correspondent for CBS News previously, anchoring CBS' first national newscast focused on LGBTQ+ issues.

He freelance reported for CBS2/KCAL9 before that.