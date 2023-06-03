Yucca Valley man arrested for child abuse after 3-month-old daughter sustains serious injuries

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his infant daughter, leaving her with multiple serious injuries.

According to a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Drew Hellerud, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, May 24 after investigators responded to allegations of child abuse.

They found the three-month-old girl suffering from serious and life-threatening injuries consistent with child abuse. The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hellerud remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail and was booked for child endangerment resulting in death or paralysis, aggravated mayhem and torture.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.