Suspect who sexually assaulted two girls near Long Beach bus stops arrested

Kamala Harris says she intends to "earn and win" Democratic presidential nomination

Freeman hits grand slam in 8th inning to lift Dodgers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

Denis Bouanga scores twice as LAFC snaps Sounders' five-match win streak with 3-0 victory

More from CBS News

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

Suspect who sexually assaulted two girls near Long Beach bus stops arrested

Suspect who sexually assaulted two girls near Long Beach bus stops arrested

Kamala Harris says she intends to "earn and win" Democratic presidential nomination

Kamala Harris says she intends to "earn and win" Democratic presidential nomination

Freeman hits grand slam in 8th inning to lift Dodgers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

Freeman hits grand slam in 8th inning to lift Dodgers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

Denis Bouanga scores twice as LAFC snaps Sounders' five-match win streak with 3-0 victory

Denis Bouanga scores twice as LAFC snaps Sounders' five-match win streak with 3-0 victory

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On