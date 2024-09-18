Yacht with fireworks, ammunition on board damaged after catching fire in Marina del Rey

A large yacht carrying rounds of ammunition and fireworks caught fire in Marina del Rey on Wednesday.

At around 8:30 p.m. firefighters rushed to the docks at Basin A, where the boat was heavily involved in flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews say that two people were on board the boat when the fire ignited, but both were able to get off safely.

With SkyCal overhead, large flames could be seen inside of the boat despite a heavy barrage of water being sprayed by crews.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters say that they have reason to believe that there was actually about a thousand rounds of ammunition on board as well as fireworks. They said that once they are able to board they will confirm.

Some video from bystanders showed dozens of fireworks shooting off the deck of the boat and bursting overhead, all while firefighters worked to contain the volatile flames.

It's unclear if the people on the boat, a 100-foot yacht called "The Admiral," were the owners.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.