2024 World Series tickets surpass $1,000 for Game 1 between Dodgers and Yankees

It's been more than 40 years since the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have faced off in the World Series and baseball fans are ready to shell out the money to see the league's most storied franchises duke it out in 2024.

In the week leading up to Game 1 of the Fall Classic, a ticket to Dodger Stadium will cost an eager fan around $1,000 before fees, according to Seat Geek, the league's official resale site. With fees, a single seat will cost over $1,200.

On Monday, StubHub, another ticket marketplace, said that sales outpaced last year's final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

For the most part, tickets for the three games in New York are 40% more expensive than the four games in LA.

The two franchises are some of Major League Baseball's biggest juggernauts in their prospective leagues, with the Yankees solidly ahead of any other franchise in terms of post-season success. Since 1923, New York has won 27 World Series titles, the most championship wins in any U.S. sports league.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2024 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 11-3. / Getty Images

Since 1941, the two teams have faced off 12 times in the Fall Classic, by far the most in Major League Baseball history. While the Yankees have dominated the Boys in Blue for most of their matchups in the 20th century, winning eight of the 11 World Series matchups in that time frame.

The two teams have not faced each other in the big game since 1981, which the Dodgers won thanks to stellar play from the team's bullpen, including pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.