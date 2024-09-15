Woman stabbed to death in Long Beach; investigation underway

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found stabbed to death in Long Beach early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. They say that the incident happened at a gated community in the area and was possibly connected to a burglary.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Alejandra Acosta Butron, suffering from stab wounds to the upper and lower body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a man who was located nearby. He has been identified as 24-year-old Long Beach man Lee Rowles Jr. He is being held on $2 million bail after being booked on suspicion of murder.

The suspect and the victim were believed to be involved in a dating relationship, but investigators have not provided any further information on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 435-6711.