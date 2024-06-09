Woman shot and killed in unincorporated area near Perris

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in an unincorporated area located near Perris on Sunday.

The shooting was reported late Saturday evening at around 10 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to the 21000 block of Highway 74 in the unincorporated Good Hope area, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived to find a 56-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and despite attempting lifesaving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Homicide detectives and investigators with the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau are investigating the fatal incident.

No information on a suspect or motive in the shooting was available.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.