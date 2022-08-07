Watch CBS News
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windor Hills crash in custody

Remembering lives lost in fiery crash in Windsor Hills
Remembering lives lost in fiery crash in Windsor Hills 02:47

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.

Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.

The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. 

The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one-years-old this month. 

Linton is being held on $2 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.

