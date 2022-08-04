2 killed, multiple injured in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood
Two people were killed and others were injured in a fiery crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.
According to the department, five to seven people were involved in a collision.
The cause of the crash or the number of vehicles involved was not immediately known.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.