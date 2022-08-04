Watch CBS News
2 killed, multiple injured in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood

Two people were killed and others were injured in a fiery crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.

According to the department, five to seven people were involved in a collision. 

The cause of the crash or the number of vehicles involved was not immediately known. 

