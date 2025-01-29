Woman hospitalized after early morning shooting in Hollywood

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized in Hollywood on Wednesday.

It happened a little after 5 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and St. Andrews Place, near a shopping center with Target and Home Depot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, unidentified still, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

They say that the suspect, only described as a man wearing a black and white checkered shirt, was seen heading southbound on St. Andrews towards De Longre Avenue.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, which appeared to be just outside of where a woman was setting up a food vendor stand.

No further information was provided.