Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized after early morning shooting in Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Woman hospitalized after shooting near Hollywood food vendor location
Woman hospitalized after shooting near Hollywood food vendor location 01:15

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized in Hollywood on Wednesday. 

It happened a little after 5 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and St. Andrews Place, near a shopping center with Target and Home Depot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived and found the victim, unidentified still, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

They say that the suspect, only described as a man wearing a black and white checkered shirt, was seen heading southbound on St. Andrews towards De Longre Avenue. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, which appeared to be just outside of where a woman was setting up a food vendor stand. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.