Woman found dead on street in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities have launched a death investigation after the body of a woman was found in the street in Rancho Cucamonga late Wednesday evening.

According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the area near Konocti Street and Avenida Leon at around 11 p.m. in regards to a call of an unresponsive person lying in the street.

Upon arrival, they found the woman, identified as 39-year-old Upland woman Elise Enrico. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There was no cause of death announced.

"During the investigation, deputies discovered a dark colored sedan with tinted windows was seen in the area near the time of the incident," the statement said.

This is the second suspicious death to happen in Rancho Cucamonga in recent days, after a man was found dead on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (909) 477-2800.