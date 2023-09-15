Watch CBS News
Deputies investigate gruesome death on Rancho Cucamonga sidewalk

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities investigate gruesome death in Rancho Cucamonga
Authorities investigate gruesome death in Rancho Cucamonga 01:03

San Bernardino County deputies launched an investigation after they found a man dead on a Rancho Cucamonga sidewalk. 

According to the preliminary investigation, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and paramedics discovered the man bleeding out on a sidewalk near the intersection of Haven Avenue and Towncenter Drive at about 12 p.m. Thursday. 

He died shortly after authorities arrived. 

Deputies said the investigation is in the preliminary phases but the investigators have not ruled out suicide as a cause of death. 

