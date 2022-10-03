Watch CBS News
Woman found dead inside Lake Forest home that caught fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A woman was found dead inside a home that burned Saturday night in Lake Forest. 

The house is located on the 21,000 block of Midcrest Drive where firefighters responded to the house fire just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. 

It took Orange County Fire Authority firefighters one hour and 32 minutes to put out the fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment. 

First published on October 2, 2022 / 6:11 PM

