Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Gardena

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in Gardena this weekend after police say a woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver. 

The crash happened around 11:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Rosecrans Avenue. The woman died at the scene. 

In investigating, detectives have determined that a driver was traveling eastbound on Rosecrans Avenue when their car struck the victim. 

The identity of the woman has not been released. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the traffic collision was asked to call Investigator Jose Zamudio at (310) 217-6189 or Sergeant Daniel Guzzo at (310) 217-6122.   

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

