Woman crashes motorcycle into fallen Lincoln Heights tree
A female motorcycle rider crashed into a large fallen tree blocking Daly Street in Lincoln Heights early Thursday morning, breaking her leg.
The woman rode a Harley Davidson into the tree at 2265 Daly Street at Manitou Avenue at about 2 a.m.
The woman was hospitalized with a broken leg.
It was unclear when the tree fell across the roadway. The tree crushed a car at the scene.
