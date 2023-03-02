Watch CBS News
Woman crashes motorcycle into fallen Lincoln Heights tree

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A woman rode a Harley Davidson into the tree at 2265 Daly Street at Manitou Avenue at about 2 a.m. Thursday. KCAL News

A female motorcycle rider crashed into a large fallen tree blocking Daly Street in Lincoln Heights early Thursday morning, breaking her leg.

The woman rode a Harley Davidson into the tree at 2265 Daly Street at Manitou Avenue at about 2 a.m.

The woman was hospitalized with a broken leg.

It was unclear when the tree fell across the roadway. The tree crushed a car at the scene.

