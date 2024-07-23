Woman arrested for deadly December hit-and-run in Thousand Oaks

A woman was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Thousand Oaks in December last year.

It happened on Dec. 30 at around 11:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Drive, when officers arrived to find a female victim suffering from severe injuries in a parking lot int he area, according to a statement from the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Deputies, along with Ventura County Fire Department crews and paramedics were also on hand when the victim, since identified as 85-year-old Sheila Pluntke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the next several months, Thousand Oaks Traffic Bureau investigators continued to look into the matter, determining that Pluntke was the victim of a hit and run. They were able to identify the suspect, 55-year-old Flavia Molina.

She was arrested on July 18 and booked for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She was released on her own recognizance and is expected to appear in court at a later date, according to the statement.

"At this time, the Thousand Oaks PD Traffic Bureau would like to remind the public of their obligation to remain at the scene of any collision that involves an injury or death: no matter how small or severe," the statement said.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (805) 947-8289.