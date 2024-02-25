Police searching for woman who attempted to kidnap 4-year-old child from Target in Westlake

Search underway for woman who attempted to kidnap child from Westlake Target

Police are searching for the woman who attempted to kidnap a four-year-old child from a Target in Westlake on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 12:40 p.m. at the store, located in the 600 block of S. Virgil Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD NEWS: Olympic Community Alert pic.twitter.com/eM96UfdDkV — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 26, 2024

They say that the woman walked up behind the child and "forcefully grabbed" them without consent, carrying them outside of the store.

She was confronted by the child's parents, which led her to put the child down and run from the area on foot.

She was described as a roughly 40-year-old woman who stands around 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was wearing a brown jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes, LAPD said in a statement.

Anyone who has more information or who recognizes the woman is urged to contact investigators at (213) 382-9437.