Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run at Pomona taco stand charged

By CBSLA Staff

The woman who allegedly drove into a taco stand in Pomona on Oct. 14, killing one and injuring at least 12 others, was charged on Tuesday. 

Diana Beatriz Martinez-Umana, 25, was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious death or injury and eight counts of reckless driving causing injury. 

The crash occurred a little before 7:45 p.m. Friday evening, when Martinez-Umana drove into the taco stand off the side of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, where a crowd was gathered. 

"The vehicle's driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her," police said. "More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in."

The man killed during the incident, Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was picking up dinner for his family. 

It was unclear when Martinez-Umana was set for arraignment. She was released on bond. 

First published on October 18, 2022 / 7:03 PM

