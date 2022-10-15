Watch CBS News
12 people injured, 1 person dead after car crashes into a Pomona taco stand

Twelve people were injured and one person died after a driver crashed into a taco stand in Pomona. 

According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but after over an hour and a half of police searching for her, she turned herself in. Police said the driver was a 26-year-old woman. 

Three victims are in critical condition according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The other victims are in an unknown condition. 

"It looked like it was going pretty fast," said witness Evan Navarro. "The food cart was destroyed."  

According to witnesses, cars routinely speed down the intersection. 

Police are trying to determine if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

