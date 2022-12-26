Winter storm continues to bring flight cancellations, delays to LAX

It was a travel nightmare for many people going through the Los Angeles International Airport the day after Christmas, as flight cancellations and delays plagued passengers during a powerful winter storm sweeping the nation.

"It was horrible," said Fatima Arellano, a traveler. "There was no pilot assigned to my flight."

Experts said nearly 5,000 flights had been canceled nationwide just on Monday morning.

And while Southern California has seen sunny weather, the National Weather Service said the region will soon get its own winter storm.

The Southland could be in for several days of rain as 2022 comes to an end. The current forecast calls for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange counties for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New Year's Eve.