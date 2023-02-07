Watch CBS News
Winning ticket for $754 million Powerball jackpot sold in Washington

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/AP

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Washington just became a multi-millionaire. 

Jackpot-winning ticket is worth $754 million, the 9th-largest lottery jackpot in the nation's history. 

According to lottery officials, the lump sum payment would total over $400 million. 

The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

