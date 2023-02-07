Winning ticket for $754 million Powerball jackpot sold in Washington
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Washington just became a multi-millionaire.
Jackpot-winning ticket is worth $754 million, the 9th-largest lottery jackpot in the nation's history.
According to lottery officials, the lump sum payment would total over $400 million.
The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7.
