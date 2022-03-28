Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for 'out of line' behavior

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock Monday afternoon, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."

Nearly 24 hours after the incident claimed headlines around the world, which saw Smith slap comedian Chris Rock after a joke was made at the expense of Smith's wife - Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

The scene unfolded after Rock referred to Pinkett Smith as G.I. Jane, due to her bald appearance.

Smith, who appeared to laugh at the joke initially, approached Rock on stage and slapped the comedian before walking back to his seat in the audience, where he could be shouting, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

The statement in full:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my 'King Richard' family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress."

The incident was followed up by thousands of reactions on social media both during and after the conclusion of Sunday's Academy Awards, where Smith was awarded with Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard," many of which came from fellow icons in the entertainment industry like Rob Reiner, Tiffani Haddish, Kathy Griffin and Judd Apatow, among many more.

The Los Angeles Police Department also issued a statement, indicating that they were aware of the event but that they were not pursuing an investigation as Rock denied pressing charges against Smith.

Both the Screen Actors Guild and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that they would be launching separate inquiries into the altercation, condemning Smith's brash actions.

Following the incident, several notable names came to Smith's counsel at the Academy Awards including Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper.

Sean "Diddy" Combs also addressed the situation when he took the stage immediately after the slapping incident to introduce a 50th anniversary celebration of "The Godfather."

"Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family," he said.

Rock has yet to issue any statement in regards to the incident.