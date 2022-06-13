Wind advisory in effect for LA County through Monday

A wind advisory was in place through much of Monday, affecting several regions within Los Angeles County.

The advisory was set to go into effect at 11 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. in the L.A. County Mountain areas of Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton and Mount Wilson.

Winds from 20 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour could be expected, with some of the strongest gusts reaching 60 miles per hour.

Additionally, drivers heading through the I-5 corridor were also warned of 15 mile per hour to 25 mile per hour winds with gusts reaching 55 miles per hour.

After 6 p.m., a high wind warning was then in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Similarly in the Santa Clarita Valley, a wind advisory was placed in effect beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting through 3 a.m. Tuesday, as winds ranging from 20 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour hit the area, with some gusts reaching 50 miles per hour.

The advisory affected areas like Castaic, Santa Clarita, Newhall and Valencia.

In the Antelope Valley, foothill regions were in advisory beginning at 11 a.m and lasting through 11 p.m. due to winds of 20 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour, and strong gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

National Weather Service officials warned drivers to use caution, and for all residents to be aware of large objects like trees and power lines.