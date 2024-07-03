Wildfire in Simi Valley triggers evacuations amid heat warning

Ventura County firefighters are battling a blaze in the hills of Simi Valley which has triggered the evacuation of some residents in the area, according to county officials.

The Sharp Fire started at 1:45 p.m. and was initially estimated to be about 25 to 30 acres as it moved east Wednesday afternoon, according to VC Emergency. The wildfire was reported amid an excessive heat warning that's in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday through Monday for all of Ventura County except for coastal areas.

By 3 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimated it to be 43 acres.

Evacuations have been ordered for homes along Ditch Road.

A shelter for those who have been evacuated from their homes has been set up at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, located at 5005 E. Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley, according to county officials.

Other information about the fire including ongoing updates for residents who have been affected can be found here.

Check back for updates to this developing story.