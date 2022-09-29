Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding

As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.

(credit: Marnie Lopez)

The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.

The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.

However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.