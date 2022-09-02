Wild animals need some human help to stay cool amid sweltering heat

The heat wave baking Southern California has wild animals seeking some relief too.

With temperatures hitting triple digits this week, and into the Labor Day holiday weekend, furry friends need a helping hand from their humans to keep cool.

In Monrovia, a bear decided to take advantage of a backyard pool in Monrovia. The homeowners' security video captured the bear taking a dip, then quickly leaving after cooling off.

Alpacas at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark did a dance as their keepers sprayed them down with a hose. Several farms in Ventura County keep alpacas for their hypoallergenic fur, but these three appeared to have been shorn before the heat skyrocketed.

It's Hot • Hot • Hot! 🔥 But we make sure to keep our animals cool during these high temps. Here Sven, Billy, and Renegade are enjoying a hose-down during this heatwave! 💦 Posted by Underwood Family Farms on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

At the Los Angeles Zoo, one young elephant frolicked happily in a pool, even creating a rainbow when it sprayed water from its trunk.

All animals at the L.A. Zoo are provided clean water, shady areas, fans, misters, ice treats, pools, and indoor spaces to stay cool during hot weather. Learn where Angelenos can beat the heat through September 5 at: https://t.co/de0QYxoNhr#BeatTheHeat #Elephant pic.twitter.com/pg8Oon2fzG — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) September 2, 2022

The heat can also be dangerous for more domesticated animals like pet dogs and cats. Pet owners can help their animals stay cool with plenty of cool water, shade, and avoiding walks during high heat.