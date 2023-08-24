Cook's Corner: 4 killed, 6 hospitalized after shooting at historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon

Four people, including the suspect, are dead and six more are in the hospital after a shooter opened fire at a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon.

Deputies said the shooting started at Cook's Corner in the 19000 block of Santiago Canyon Road.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

According to the authorities, deputies shot the suspect. The shooter is dead, however, it is unclear if the suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from one of the deputies' rounds.

Sources told KCAL News that the incident started as a domestic dispute between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife.

The altercation escalated and at least nine people were shot. According to deputies, six people were hospitalized, at least five of whom had gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at a biker bar called Cook's Corner. KCAL News

Based on information from sources, KCAL News believes the shooter was a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department. He began his career in 1984 and retired in February 2014.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

No deputies were hurt. The sheriff's department has asked people to stay away from the area. Authorities have issued a SigAlert for El Toro Road which leads up to Santiago Canyon and the Cook's Corner.

Law enforcement has set up a command center at Saddleback Church. The FBI will also help with the investigation.

Supervisor Katrina Foley posted on Twitter, "Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard."

Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard. My office has received updates from the DA and Sheriff’s Department, I am continuing to watch this closely.https://t.co/hr7bRtNXGv — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) August 24, 2023

According to the Cook's Corner website, the bar is "considered to be one of the most famous biker bar & restaurant in Southern California."

"We've experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters," the bar wrote on its website. "We've gotten through all of them and came out stronger."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.